BRN Metaverse is an incredibly ambitious project that aims to completely transform the way we interact with technology and with each other. It seeks to achieve this by seamlessly connecting the metaverse with the real world. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a token-based ecosystem, BRN Metaverse is working towards integrating Artificial Intelligence, Game, Blockchain, Web 3.0, and other groundbreaking concepts. This integration will bring about a revolutionary gaming experience that goes beyond traditional boundaries. One of the key aspects that sets BRN Metaverse apart is its incorporation of in-game inventories, virtual economies, and play-to-earn mechanics. By introducing these innovative features, BRN Metaverse not only enhances the gaming experience but also creates virtual economies where the value of in-game assets is determined by various factors. These factors include player demand, rarity, and utility, which adds a whole new level of excitement and value to the gaming ecosystem. With its bold vision of revolutionizing the gaming industry and combining the power of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, BRN Metaverse is positioning itself as a major player in this dynamic and transformative space. It is set to lead the way in shaping the future of technology-driven interactions and the immersive gaming experience.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieBRN

ClassementNo.1642

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.75%

Offre en circulation28,049,500.6467477

Offre maximale29,700,000

Offre totale28,103,646.51957318

Taux de circulation0.9444%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique7.3044560151395155,2022-04-25

Prix le plus bas0.04244566583465009,2023-10-13

Blockchain publiqueBSC

