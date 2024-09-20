CATI

Catizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world. Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCATI

ClassementNo.702

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.89%

Offre en circulation390,863,957

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.3908%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique1.29322,2024-09-20

Prix le plus bas0.03656611557737947,2025-10-10

Blockchain publiqueTONCOIN

IntroductionCatizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world. Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

CEXDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
2025 Recap
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
Rechercher
Favoris
CATI/USDT
Catizen
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (CATI)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
CATI/USDT
--
--
‎--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (CATI)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Info
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Loading...