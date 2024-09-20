CATI
Catizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world.
Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieCATI
ClassementNo.702
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.89%
Offre en circulation390,863,957
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale1,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.3908%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique1.29322,2024-09-20
Prix le plus bas0.03656611557737947,2025-10-10
Blockchain publiqueTONCOIN
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.