DCD

DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieDCD

ClassementNo.2372

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation488,677,471

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale981,473,305.19

Taux de circulation0.4886%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.110786733638958,2024-09-11

Prix le plus bas0.000918239503972894,2026-01-04

Blockchain publiqueDCD

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

DecideAI
