FAR

$FAR is the powerhouse ecosystem token of FAR Labs, driving FAR AI - a decentralized AI compute network that runs open-source language models faster and cheaper than traditional cloud solutions, along with the entire suite of decentralized AI products within the ecosystem. $FAR unlocks high-performance inference, fuels network participation, and scales a global GPU/CPU compute grid. As the core utility asset of FAR Labs, the token connects users, node operators and builders within a rapidly expanding, high-demand AI economy.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFAR

ClassementNo.1316

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation4,068,800,000

Offre maximale5,000,000,000

Offre totale5,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.8137%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.2153864988569902,2024-01-28

Prix le plus bas0.000153115112753545,2025-08-03

Blockchain publiqueBSC

$FAR is the powerhouse ecosystem token of FAR Labs, driving FAR AI - a decentralized AI compute network that runs open-source language models faster and cheaper than traditional cloud solutions, along with the entire suite of decentralized AI products within the ecosystem. $FAR unlocks high-performance inference, fuels network participation, and scales a global GPU/CPU compute grid. As the core utility asset of FAR Labs, the token connects users, node operators and builders within a rapidly expanding, high-demand AI economy.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
FAR/USDT
Farcana
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (FAR)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Info
