FAR
$FAR is the powerhouse ecosystem token of FAR Labs, driving FAR AI - a decentralized AI compute network that runs open-source language models faster and cheaper than traditional cloud solutions, along with the entire suite of decentralized AI products within the ecosystem.
$FAR unlocks high-performance inference, fuels network participation, and scales a global GPU/CPU compute grid.
As the core utility asset of FAR Labs, the token connects users, node operators and builders within a rapidly expanding, high-demand AI economy.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieFAR
ClassementNo.1316
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation4,068,800,000
Offre maximale5,000,000,000
Offre totale5,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.8137%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.2153864988569902,2024-01-28
Prix le plus bas0.000153115112753545,2025-08-03
Blockchain publiqueBSC
