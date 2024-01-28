FAR

$FAR is the powerhouse ecosystem token of FAR Labs, driving FAR AI - a decentralized AI compute network that runs open-source language models faster and cheaper than traditional cloud solutions, along with the entire suite of decentralized AI products within the ecosystem. $FAR unlocks high-performance inference, fuels network participation, and scales a global GPU/CPU compute grid. As the core utility asset of FAR Labs, the token connects users, node operators and builders within a rapidly expanding, high-demand AI economy.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFAR

ClassementNo.1316

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation4,068,800,000

Offre maximale5,000,000,000

Offre totale5,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.8137%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.2153864988569902,2024-01-28

Prix le plus bas0.000153115112753545,2025-08-03

Blockchain publiqueBSC

