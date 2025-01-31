GPS

GoPlus Security is building Web3's first decentralized security layer, providing comprehensive protection across all blockchain networks. Through its open, permissionless, and user-driven architecture, GoPlus can be seamlessly integrated by any blockchain or project to protect their users throughout their entire transaction lifecycle. By leveraging AVS and cutting-edge AI powered security solutions, it conducts thorough risk analysis and delivers smart, efficient and decentralized security services for users. GoPlus aims to create a more secure and user-friendly Web3 on-chain interaction environment by filling the gap of security layer in the current blockchain's architecture, providing users with more effective and better-experienced on-chain security protection.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieGPS

ClassementNo.714

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.14%

Offre en circulation3,852,996,917.3270907

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale9,822,841,360.54709

Taux de circulation0.3852%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.2201465019981962,2025-01-31

Prix le plus bas0.004404237931697691,2025-12-18

Blockchain publiqueBASE

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

GoPlus Security
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (GPS)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
