HOSKY
Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieHOSKY
ClassementNo.1408
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation227,999,999,999,931
Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000,001
Offre totale1,000,000,000,000,001
Taux de circulation0.2279%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14
Prix le plus bas0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06
Blockchain publiqueADA
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
