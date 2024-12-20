HSK
HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieHSK
ClassementNo.329
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.01%
Offre en circulation336,630,009
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale1,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.3366%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique2.587574787960956,2024-12-20
Prix le plus bas0.23044287123159116,2025-12-24
Blockchain publiqueETH
IntroductionHSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.