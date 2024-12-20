HSK

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieHSK

ClassementNo.329

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)2.01%

Offre en circulation336,630,009

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.3366%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique2.587574787960956,2024-12-20

Prix le plus bas0.23044287123159116,2025-12-24

Blockchain publiqueETH

