Humanity Protocol is a decentralized identity network designed to prove you're a real, unique human without compromising your privacy. Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, it enables anyone to verify their humanness through a simple palm scan, creating a secure, Sybil-resistant identity that works across the internet and in real life. Humanity Protocol is building the trust layer the internet was missing, proving humanity, without revealing identity.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieH

ClassementNo.425

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)6.61%

Offre en circulation1,825,000,000

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Offre totale10,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1825%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.15748596182897467,2025-06-25

Prix le plus bas0.03526810546855081,2025-06-26

Blockchain publiqueETH

Clause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

Loading...