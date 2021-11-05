IMX

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieIMX

ClassementNo.86

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0001%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)1.18%

Offre en circulation1,988,972,529.209814

Offre maximale2,000,000,000

Offre totale2,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.9944%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique9.49739338704633,2021-11-26

Prix le plus bas0,2021-11-05

Blockchain publiqueETH

