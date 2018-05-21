IOTX
IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieIOTX
ClassementNo.325
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.06%
Offre en circulation9,441,368,979
Offre maximale10,000,000,000
Offre totale9,441,368,983
Taux de circulation0.9441%
Date d'émission2018-05-21 00:00:00
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.007 USDT
Sommet historique0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13
Prix le plus bas0.001215980583557388,2025-10-10
Blockchain publiqueIOTX
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
