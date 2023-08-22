KARAT

Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieKARAT

ClassementNo.2977

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation255,538,596

Offre maximale2,000,000,000

Offre totale1,997,249,433

Taux de circulation0.1277%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.05802041506845649,2023-08-22

Prix le plus bas0.000463150077110209,2024-09-22

Blockchain publiqueZKSYNCERA

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

