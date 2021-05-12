LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieLAT

ClassementNo.875

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.05%

Offre en circulation6,791,660,187.986894

Offre maximale0

Offre totale10,250,000,000

Taux de circulation%

Date d'émission2021-05-12 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.89407158,2021-05-12

Prix le plus bas0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Blockchain publiqueLAT

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

