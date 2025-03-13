OIK

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieOIK

ClassementNo.2329

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.15%

Offre en circulation313,500,000

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.3135%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Prix le plus bas0.001495576722177216,2026-01-03

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

