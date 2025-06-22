ORDER

Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieORDER

ClassementNo.540

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.96%

Offre en circulation357,544,707.24724764

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale998,202,629.6259676

Taux de circulation0.3575%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.4940192211350589,2025-10-06

Prix le plus bas0.06581957903741469,2025-06-22

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

