PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

Nom de la cryptomonnaiePIB

ClassementNo.1677

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation24,102,500,892.670006

Offre maximale30,000,000,000

Offre totale29,648,500,892.670006

Taux de circulation0.8034%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Prix le plus bas0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Blockchain publiqueKLAY

IntroductionPibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.