QuickSwap is a fork of the originator of Automated Market Makers in the now rapidly expanding DeFi sector of the Cryptocurrency industry, Uniswap. Both, of course, are magical. Only, rather than settling for the magic of unicorns, we’ve opted for the magic of dragons. It’s a much faster kind of magic, currently only available in a land far far away, known by the locals as Layer 2.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieQUICK
ClassementNo.1086
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.15%
Offre en circulation702,580,577.9903879
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale940,904,824.420953
Taux de circulation0.7025%
Date d'émission2021-06-08 00:00:00
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.2250459349499163,2022-05-05
Prix le plus bas0.008835522403111695,2025-10-10
Blockchain publiqueMATIC
