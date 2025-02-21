RIZ

Rivalz Network is building the World Abstraction Layer, aiming to abstract away the complexities of connecting AI services and Agents to various real-world resources, enabling seamless interaction and unlocking the full potential of an agent-centric future. By leveraging decentralized infrastructure, Rivalz enables AI agents to tap into human workforce, data, and DePIN resources—from digital assets to smart homes. The project offers a privacy-centric AI infrastructure and a comprehensive suite of five core modules to overcome barriers in connectivity, data management, and resource orchestration, thereby fostering a new era of collaborative intelligence between AI and humans.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieRIZ

ClassementNo.2455

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.03%

Offre en circulation1,150,957,788

Offre maximale5,000,000,000

Offre totale5,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.2301%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.03380782920700334,2025-02-21

Prix le plus bas0.000381058933479224,2026-01-03

Blockchain publiqueBASE

