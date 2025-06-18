ROVR

ROVR is constructing the data backbone for future Spatial AI and intelligent transportation systems. By collecting multi-sensor data — including LiDAR, cameras, IMU, RTK, and more. — and performing advanced sensor fusion, ROVR provides massive, high-quality AI training datasets that empower next-generation applications in autonomous driving, robotics, and Spatial AI. Anyone can contribute seamlessly through the ROVR mobile app, unlocking applications ranging from autonomous driving and smart infrastructure to real-time road intelligence — while earning rewards in a sustainable decentralized data economy.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieROVR

ClassementNo.1816

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.04%

Offre en circulation215,292,848

Offre maximale9,999,998,876

Offre totale9,999,998,876

Taux de circulation0.0215%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.021590040558154902,2025-06-18

Prix le plus bas0.007718928971694857,2026-01-08

Blockchain publiqueSOL

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
