ROVR

ROVR is constructing the data backbone for future Spatial AI and intelligent transportation systems. By collecting multi-sensor data — including LiDAR, cameras, IMU, RTK, and more. — and performing advanced sensor fusion, ROVR provides massive, high-quality AI training datasets that empower next-generation applications in autonomous driving, robotics, and Spatial AI. Anyone can contribute seamlessly through the ROVR mobile app, unlocking applications ranging from autonomous driving and smart infrastructure to real-time road intelligence — while earning rewards in a sustainable decentralized data economy.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieROVR

ClassementNo.1816

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.04%

Offre en circulation215,292,848

Offre maximale9,999,998,876

Offre totale9,999,998,876

Taux de circulation0.0215%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.021590040558154902,2025-06-18

Prix le plus bas0.007718928971694857,2026-01-08

Blockchain publiqueSOL

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

