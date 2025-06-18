ROVR
ROVR is constructing the data backbone for future Spatial AI and intelligent transportation systems. By collecting multi-sensor data — including LiDAR, cameras, IMU, RTK, and more. — and performing advanced sensor fusion, ROVR provides massive, high-quality AI training datasets that empower next-generation applications in autonomous driving, robotics, and Spatial AI. Anyone can contribute seamlessly through the ROVR mobile app, unlocking applications ranging from autonomous driving and smart infrastructure to real-time road intelligence — while earning rewards in a sustainable decentralized data economy.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieROVR
ClassementNo.1816
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.04%
Offre en circulation215,292,848
Offre maximale9,999,998,876
Offre totale9,999,998,876
Taux de circulation0.0215%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.021590040558154902,2025-06-18
Prix le plus bas0.007718928971694857,2026-01-08
Blockchain publiqueSOL
