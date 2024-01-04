SCPT
With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieSCPT
ClassementNo.2524
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.02%
Offre en circulation680,808,006.4350024
Offre maximale1,000,000,000
Offre totale1,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.6808%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.06028412649211071,2024-03-13
Prix le plus bas0.000031903065015402,2024-01-04
Blockchain publiqueBSC
IntroductionWith television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.