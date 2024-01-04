SCPT

With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSCPT

ClassementNo.2524

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.02%

Offre en circulation680,808,006.4350024

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.6808%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.06028412649211071,2024-03-13

Prix le plus bas0.000031903065015402,2024-01-04

Blockchain publiqueBSC

IntroductionWith television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.