SUPRA

Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieSUPRA

ClassementNo.770

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation21,637,942,330.282135

Offre maximale100,000,000,000

Offre totale80,815,492,543.03882

Taux de circulation0.2163%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08

Prix le plus bas0.00070033088392068,2025-12-21

Blockchain publiqueSUPRA

