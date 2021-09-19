TRAVA

TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieTRAVA

ClassementNo.2700

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation4,421,344,976.643667

Offre maximale5,000,000,000

Offre totale4,745,402,992.914396

Taux de circulation0.8842%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.04662123961816,2021-09-19

Prix le plus bas0.000054074751691128,2025-11-21

Blockchain publiqueBSC

