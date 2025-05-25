TRUU

$TRUU is the cornerstone of the Truth Network: a pioneering, decentralized network designed to provide fair, transparent, and verifiable outcomes for prediction markets. By enabling up to 50,000 nodes to collaboratively determine market results, $TRUU reduces the risk of collusion and establishes a trusted infrastructure layer underpinning these markets. Its robust token economy aligns incentives across a global community, encouraging honest participation and delivering a secure, equitable framework for resolving disputes.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieTRUU

ClassementNo.2033

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation12,148,792,291

Offre maximale100,000,000,000

Offre totale100,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1214%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.004114185690751992,2025-05-25

Prix le plus bas0.00004779599392633,2025-12-23

Blockchain publiqueETH

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

