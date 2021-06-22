WEMIX

WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

Nom de la cryptomonnaieWEMIX

ClassementNo.176

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0001%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.27%

Offre en circulation460,717,972.8255647

Offre maximale590,000,000

Offre totale550,913,341.0478008

Taux de circulation0.7808%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique24.677931297626813,2021-11-21

Prix le plus bas0.12754054,2021-06-22

Blockchain publiqueWEMIX

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

