XLM
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieXLM
ClassementNo.16
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché0.0024%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.55%
Offre en circulation32,412,930,827.222633
Offre maximale50,001,806,812
Offre totale50,001,786,883.65895
Taux de circulation0.6482%
Date d'émission2013-07-01 00:00:00
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04
Prix le plus bas0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18
Blockchain publiqueXLM
IntroductionStellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.