Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieXLM

ClassementNo.16

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0024%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.55%

Offre en circulation32,412,930,827.222633

Offre maximale50,001,806,812

Offre totale50,001,786,883.65895

Taux de circulation0.6482%

Date d'émission2013-07-01 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Prix le plus bas0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Blockchain publiqueXLM

