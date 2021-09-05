ZIG

ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieZIG

ClassementNo.321

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.18%

Offre en circulation1,408,940,795.2396517

Offre maximale1,953,940,796

Offre totale2,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.721%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.2128548,2021-09-05

Prix le plus bas0.00431462744251162,2023-07-13

Blockchain publiqueETH

