Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieZIL

ClassementNo.269

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.06%

Offre en circulation19,642,258,358.481663

Offre maximale21,000,000,000

Offre totale20,323,413,770.24997

Taux de circulation0.9353%

Date d'émission2018-01-25 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.0081 USDT

Sommet historique0.25629331,2021-05-06

Prix le plus bas0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Blockchain publiqueZIL

