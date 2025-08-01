2025-08-01 Friday

Solana futures trading volume and open interest on CME more than tripled in July compared to the previous month.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Block's data dashboard, in July, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)'s Solana (SOL) futures trading volume and open interest both more than
PANews2025/08/01 20:27
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Stablecoin issuer Tether has surpassed South Korea in the number of U.S. treasury bond holders after it issued more assets with total exposure to U.S. Treasuries. How much U.S. debt does the firm hold? According to data from analysis firm…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:22
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform by adding two new blockchains and three stablecoins, including the newly approved USDG in Europe, to support faster and more flexible digital payments. Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform, adding support for…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:21
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, citing the New York Times, OpenAI has raised $8.3 billion, with a valuation of $300 billion. OpenAI plans to obtain $40
PANews2025/08/01 20:18
Analyst: US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record high

PANews reported on August 1st that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated on the X platform that US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record for the
PANews2025/08/01 20:16
Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Trump said that there is strong dissent within the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and it will only intensify.
PANews2025/08/01 20:10
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

According to PANews on August 1, NLNico disclosed that Singapore market making giant Virtu Financial increased its holdings of BTC by 175 in the second quarter and currently holds 410
PANews2025/08/01 20:08
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
PANews2025/08/01 20:03
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say

Cross-chain bridges have overtaken traditional mixers as the primary tool for laundering stolen crypto in early 2025, moving over $1.5 billion in hacked funds. Their speed, liquidity, and lighter regulatory scrutiny have made them far more attractive than mixers like…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 19:55
Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

According to PANews on August 1st, Glassnode published an analysis on the X platform stating: "The proportion of Bitcoin's profitable supply has remained above 90% for over a month. When
PANews2025/08/01 19:50

