AguilaTrades, a whale, has a floating profit of $34,000 on its ETH short position.

PANews reported on August 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the giant whale AguilaTrades increased its Ethereum short position by 25 times to 20,000 ETH, worth US$83.74 million, and closed the long position to switch to short position. The current opening price of ETH is US$4,193.01, and a floating profit of US$34,000 has been made.

