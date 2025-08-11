Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Expands Support for SUI

Sygnum Bank that it will support the SUI cryptocurrency, enhancing access for professional and institutional clients to the Sui ecosystem.
As the banking partner for the Sui Foundation, Sygnum has fully integrated SUI into its regulated banking platform, offering services such as custody, trading, and staking. The launch of SUI staking in August will provide yield-generating opportunities for token holders, followed by Lombard loans for additional liquidity. Sygnum’s regulated product portfolio aims to attract institutional investors, asset managers, and high-net-worth individuals, positioning Sui as a trusted gateway to the growing digital asset market. Christian Thompson, CEO of the Sui Foundation, emphasized the importance of Sygnum’s regulated infrastructure in broadening institutional access to the Sui ecosystem.