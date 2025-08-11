SpacePay vs Traditional POS Systems: Why the Presale Token Could Disrupt the $100B Retail Market

Many retail stores today mostly rely on traditional POS systems, which are now worth more than $100 billion. These are the machines you swipe or tap your card on when you make a payment. They’ve been around for years, and most people are used to them. They are largely simple to use, widely accepted, and trusted.

But they also have some limitations. Their fees can sometimes be high, and they can be susceptible to network glitches, which could delay payment settlements. Additionally, they don’t support crypto at all.

With SpacePay, all these issues might be about to improve. It provides a new crypto payment system that works with the machines stores already have. Right now, its SPY token is in presale, giving people a chance to get in early.

Let’s take a closer look at how SpacePay compares to the old systems and why its token is gaining attention.

What Traditional POS Systems Offer

Traditional POS systems are familiar. They’ve helped stores accept payments for decades, but they’re also expensive and limited. Businesses often have to pay to install them and continue to incur charges every time a customer makes a purchase.

Some of the traditional payment models charge up to 2% to 3% per transaction. This means that if a customer makes a $100 transfer, the merchant might receive around $97 to $98. This might seem small on the surface, but it starts to add up.

Also, these systems are not built for crypto. If a customer wants to pay with Bitcoin or USDT, the store usually can’t accept it unless it uses extra tools. This makes it hard for businesses to keep up with today’s technology and customers who prefer using crypto.

How SpacePay Outperforms at Every Step

SpacePay is designed to make payments easier for both stores and shoppers. It runs on an Android APK that works on many POS machines, including the ones stores already use. This means they don’t have to buy new hardware.

SpacePay accepts many different cryptocurrencies. Someone can walk into a store, scan a QR code, and pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other popular tokens. The store receives payment in regular currency like dollars or euros, and the payment is settled right away.

One of the biggest differences is cost. SpacePay charges just 0.5% per transaction, which is lower than the 2% or 3% fees charged by traditional POS providers. This helps stores save money and increases their profit on every sale.

Transactions are also very instant, with no waiting times. This is made possible since there are no middlemen. Transactions go straight from the buyer to the seller directly.

The SpacePay system works with more than 325 crypto wallets, including both popular and less popular ones, which means that the wallet you use is probably already usable for everyday payments through SpacePay.

The system also accepts various types of cryptocurrencies, so users won’t have to always send money from one wallet to another before making a payment.

SPY Token and the Presale Advantage

The SPY token powers the entire SpacePay platform. People who hold SPY can earn rewards, vote on platform updates, and even get a share of the platform’s revenue.

As more stores and users adopt SpacePay, the demand for SPY could grow. It’s closely linked to how often the platform is used, giving the token real utility and making it more than just a presale hype coin.

The current presale is a way for early supporters to get involved before it fully launches. Over $1 million has already been raised, and the token is priced at $0.003181 for now. That price could increase as the presale progresses.

How to Buy SPY Crypto in the Ongoing Presale

If you want to buy SPY, just visit the official SpacePay website. At the top of the page, there’s a widget that lets you connect your crypto wallet. MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and many others work.

Make sure your wallet has some crypto in it. You can use ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, USDT, USDC, or BASE. If you don’t have any of these, you can also use a bank card.

Once your wallet is ready, choose how much you want to swap for SPY. Confirm the transaction, and the tokens will show up in your wallet. It’s simple and only takes a few minutes.

JOIN THE SPACEPAY (SPY) PRESALE NOW

    Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram

The post SpacePay vs Traditional POS Systems: Why the Presale Token Could Disrupt the $100B Retail Market appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. "An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA's communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ," the HKMA said. "The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria." The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. "They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility," she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant's prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction's openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
