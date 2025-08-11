Crypto executives: At least one Bitcoin user is kidnapped every week, and the frequency of attacks will increase during bull markets

According to PANews on August 11th, SatoshiLabs founder Alena Vranova warned of an increasing number of hacking attacks, physical assaults, and kidnappings targeting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency holders. "Every week, at least one Bitcoin holder in the world is kidnapped, tortured, extorted, and sometimes suffers even worse consequences."

She warned that even small cryptocurrency investors could be targeted by violent criminals. "It might seem like a problem only for Bitcoin OGs, but that's not the case. We've seen people kidnapped for $6,000 worth of cryptocurrency, and we've seen people murdered for $50,000 worth of cryptocurrency." "Currently, the identities of over 80 million Bitcoin holders and cryptocurrency users have been leaked online; 2.2 million of these included home addresses." She added that these attacks are correlated with Bitcoin's price and increase in frequency during bull markets.