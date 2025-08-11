1inch team investment fund sold some ETH and 1INCH, realizing $8.36 million in profit

PANews reported on August 11th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the 1inch team investment fund has begun selling previously purchased ETH and 1INCH on-chain. To date, 5,000 ETH has been sold at an average price of $4,215 for 21.07 million USDC, and 6.45 million 1INCH has been sold at an average price of $0.28 for 1.8 million USDC. These ETH and 1INCH sales have generated a profit of $8.36 million.

ETH is 11,198 ETH purchased in February at a price of $2,577 for 28.85 million USDC;

1INCH is 61.76 million 1INCH purchased in July at a price of $0.253 for 15.65 million USDC.

