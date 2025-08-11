The Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH and currently holds 9,154 ETH.

PANews reported on August 11th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that the Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH (worth $7.44 million) at $4,202. On February 24th, the attacker stole $49.5 million and purchased 17,696 ETH at $2,798. As the price of ETH rose, the attacker sold 1,770 ETH (worth $5.88 million) at $3,321 and sent 4,501 ETH (worth $15.03 million) to Tornado Cash on July 17th. The attacker still holds 9,154 ETH (worth $38.85 million).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.