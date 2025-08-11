Glyph Exchange officially completes strategic acquisition and upgrades to the new BTC-Fi Super DEX - Molten Finance

PANews reported on August 8th that Glyph Exchange, the largest native BTC-Fi decentralized exchange, has completed its merger and reorganization with Bitflux Finance, driven by the Core Foundation. The merger and reorganization marks another key milestone for Core Chain in its development of Bitcoin financial infrastructure.

Molten Finance will inherit Glyph Exchange's original technology and user system, and introduce a more forward-looking protocol architecture. Combining Uniswap V4's modular AMM mechanism with Curve-like stablecoin liquidity pool design, it is committed to providing efficient, stable and scalable trading solutions for both retail users and institutional clients.

The new super-platform will fully support the trading of Bitcoin and its derivatives, the circulation of compliant stablecoins, and the access of on-chain RWAs, establishing the BTC-Fi multi-asset liquidity hub. Former Glyph users' liquidity positions and token assets will be seamlessly migrated to the Molten platform, ensuring operational continuity and asset security.

Molten Finance will serve as the core hub of the Core Chain BTC-Fi ecosystem, driving the development of a new generation of de-BTC-Fi. Please pay attention to the upcoming incentive plan and ecosystem construction progress.