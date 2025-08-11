Glyph Exchange officially completes strategic acquisition and upgrades to the new BTC-Fi Super DEX - Molten Finance

PANews
2025/08/11 10:00
Bitcoin
PANews reported on August 8th that Glyph Exchange, the largest native BTC-Fi decentralized exchange, has completed its merger and reorganization with Bitflux Finance, driven by the Core Foundation. The merger and reorganization marks another key milestone for Core Chain in its development of Bitcoin financial infrastructure.

Molten Finance will inherit Glyph Exchange's original technology and user system, and introduce a more forward-looking protocol architecture. Combining Uniswap V4's modular AMM mechanism with Curve-like stablecoin liquidity pool design, it is committed to providing efficient, stable and scalable trading solutions for both retail users and institutional clients.

The new super-platform will fully support the trading of Bitcoin and its derivatives, the circulation of compliant stablecoins, and the access of on-chain RWAs, establishing the BTC-Fi multi-asset liquidity hub. Former Glyph users' liquidity positions and token assets will be seamlessly migrated to the Molten platform, ensuring operational continuity and asset security.

Molten Finance will serve as the core hub of the Core Chain BTC-Fi ecosystem, driving the development of a new generation of de-BTC-Fi. Please pay attention to the upcoming incentive plan and ecosystem construction progress.

The crypto market suffered setbacks across the board, with the Meme sector leading the decline of more than 8%, and ETH falling below $4,500 at one point.

PANews reported on August 15th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market suffered across the board over the past 24 hours, with declines ranging from 2% to 9% due
PANews2025/08/15 10:44
Hacker "0x17E0" panic-sold 4,958 ETH, locking in $9.75 million in profits

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the hacker "0x17E0" panic-sold 4,958 ETH (worth US$22.13 million) at a price of US$4,463 during the market drop 5 hours
PANews2025/08/15 11:04
PANews reported on August 15th that @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring indicated that the new address 0x122...002bA, which initially established a PEPE position the day before yesterday, was suspected of replenishing its position
