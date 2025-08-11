Publicly listed Exodus plans to create common stock tokens in partnership with Superstate

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Globenewswire, the self-custodial cryptocurrency platform Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE: EXOD) announced a partnership with Superstate to create common stock tokens that digitally represent Exodus' Class A shares on other major public chains.

Exodus plans to leverage Superstate's equity token issuance platform, Opening Bell, which enables companies to create equity tokens on major blockchains, starting with Solana, which digitally represent shares of stock. Opening Bell will enable Exodus to issue its common stock tokens on major blockchains, complementing its existing common stock tokens on Algorand, with plans to issue common stock tokens on Ethereum and other leading blockchains.