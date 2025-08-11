White House Crypto Council Director Departs—Says US Now Positioned as Global Crypto Capital

A top White House crypto strategist exits after steering landmark policies that propelled the U.S. toward global leadership in digital assets, igniting unprecedented industry momentum and competitive advantage.

Bo Hines Leaves White House Post, Points to US Progress Toward Global Crypto Lead

White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines announced on the social media platform X on Aug. 9, 2025, that he will step down from his role and return to the private sector. “Serving in President Trump’s administration and working alongside our brilliant AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council has been the honor of a lifetime,” Hines stated, elaborating:

“I’m deeply grateful to the industry for its unwavering support — I love this community and all we’ve built together. As I return to the private sector, I look forward to continuing my support for the crypto ecosystem as it thrives here in the United States,” he added.

Appointed by President Donald Trump in January 2025, Hines held the role through August 2025 and was tasked with helping establish the U.S. as a global leader in digital assets. His portfolio included developing policies on stablecoin regulation and broader digital asset oversight. He was directly involved in drafting the report released by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets in late July 2025. The report outlined recommendations for digital asset regulation, taxation, and banking rules.

Sacks commended Hines’s work:

“We’re sorely going to miss Bo, but fortunately, we have a deep bench at the White House, with Patrick Witt and Harry Jung ready to step up and implement the Crypto Council’s recommendations and help us get the Clarity Act passed,” Sacks noted. Witt is executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets and acting director of the Department of Defense Office of Strategic Capital, while Jung is senior policy advisor for the President’s Council of Advisors on Digital Assets. Industry advocates argue that the progress achieved under Hines has bolstered the country’s competitive position in the global crypto market.