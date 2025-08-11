BNC, a listed company, purchased 200,000 BNB

2025/08/11 10:50
Bifrost
Binance Coin
PANews reported on August 11th that BNB Network Company, the fund management business of publicly listed CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: BNC), has acquired 200,000 BNB tokens, becoming the world's largest holder of BNB. This acquisition follows the company's completion of a $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital, in partnership with YZi Labs, to support a treasury strategy centered around BNB, which has become the company's primary reserve asset.

