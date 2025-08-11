Bitcoin's market capitalization surpasses Amazon again, rising to sixth place in global asset market capitalization

PANews
2025/08/11 11:51

PANews reported on August 11 that 8marketcap data showed that Bitcoin's market value once again surpassed Amazon, reaching 2.421 trillion US dollars, rising to sixth place in the global mainstream asset ranking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

