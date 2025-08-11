Solayer launches SVM native cross-chain bridge, what are the highlights?

PANews
2025/08/11 11:30
SolanaVM
SVM$0,002761+5,22%
CROSS
CROSS$0,27905-5,02%

I've heard that Solayer is about to launch its own SVM native cross-chain bridge. Honestly, given the constant hacking of cross-chain bridges and the widespread interconnectivity of blockchains, the very idea of a "cross-chain bridge" always makes one frown. So what's Solayer's approach this time? Here's my take:

1) Unlike traditional cross-chain bridges that rely on multi-signatures or relay nodes, Solana utilizes the native proof-of-stake mechanism of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Simply put, it generates cryptographic proof of asset transfers directly at the Solana Virtual Machine level, rather than relying on the "honesty assumption" of external validators. Specifically, it utilizes a database-free architecture combined with pure PDA (Program Derived Address) logic. Traditional cross-chain bridges typically require a centralized database to record cross-chain states, making them a prime target for hackers. PDA, however, is Solana's unique deterministic address generation mechanism, where all states are stored directly on-chain and derived through program logic. To put it in perspective, this is like changing the combination to a safe from paper to a mathematical formula—even if a hacker obtains partial information, they cannot exploit it without the complete on-chain state.

Solayer introduces a Guardian mechanism, which operates statelessly—Guardians make no assumptions about historical state. Crucially, it establishes an instance bridge cap, limiting losses even in the event of security issues. To address this, the Fuzzland team implemented formal verification of the entire system, using mathematical methods to prove the logical correctness of the code, rather than relying solely on testing. Combined with on-chain replay protection, 24/7 anomaly monitoring, and real-time alerts, this provides a multi-layered defense, at least in theory.

3) Solana supports Cross-Chain Calls and composable Hooks. Using Hooks, developers can automatically trigger on-chain operations like arbitrage and liquidation after a transaction. Combining this composability with cross-chain functionality will open up a host of new possibilities. Of course, this isn't without its challenges. While the lack of a whitelisting requirement lowers the barrier to entry, allowing any token to be bridged theoretically, this undoubtedly presents security challenges and regulatory risks. Furthermore, established cross-chain bridges like Wormhole have long been deeply embedded in the Solana ecosystem, making it difficult for Solana to capture market share. While there are technological innovations, the cross-chain bridge industry ultimately relies on real-world verification of security.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

The firm is fresh off a massively successful initial public offering in June and is riding the coattails of a pro-crypto Congress. Stablecoin Giant Circle Rakes in $658M in Revenue Circle (NYSE: CRCL), the world’s second largest stablecoin issuer, is having a stellar year so far, exceeding revenue expectations in its debut quarterly earnings report […]
CRCL
CRCL$0,0005244-35,44%
Propy
PRO$0,8067-4,12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000074-3,89%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0923+4,05%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 12:30
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
CRCL
CRCL$0,0005244-35,44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/15 09:25
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00246789-1,25%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1644+8,30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:03

Trending News

More

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission clarifies robust custody standards for virtual asset trading platforms