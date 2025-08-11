Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $247 million last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $189 million.

PANews reported on August 11 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of US$247 million last week (August 4 to August 8, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's IBIT Bitcoin ETF, which saw $189 million in weekly net inflows, bringing IBIT's total net inflows to $57.79 billion. The second largest was the Bitwise ETF (BITB), which saw $62.26 million in weekly net inflows, bringing BITB's total net inflows to $2.32 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a net outflow of US$55.18 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.03 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.7 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.43 billion.

