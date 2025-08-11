Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume exceeds HK$100 million again after 2 months

PANews
2025/08/11 16:25
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,2207-%6,39

According to PANews on August 11, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$106.3 million.

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$41.1436 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$50.25951 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$2.1735 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$4.46454 million;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$2.3398 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$5.89958 million.

Earlier news on June 6, data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today was approximately HK$126.9 million .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the address "0x208...5b971" spent 8.264 million USDC this morning to purchase 1,778.7 WETH, at an average cost of $4,646.4
USDCoin
USDC$0,9994+%0,01
Share
PANews2025/08/15 15:30
Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

According to official news from PANews on August 15th, Huobi Community and SunPump have launched a global creator competition. From August 14th to September 5th, creators can compete for 8,000
Share
PANews2025/08/15 15:10
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0,02644-%0,82
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005187-%5,48
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04037-%7,15
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51

Trending News

More

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

South Africa Moves to Regulate Cross-Border Crypto Flows

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode