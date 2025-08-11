Umy receives first Web3 travel agency license

PANews reported on August 11th that Umy , a Web3 travel and consumption platform, announced it has become the first Web3 company to receive a travel agency license. Officials stated that this move will promote the integration of virtual and real-world experiences, allowing users to use cryptocurrency for cross-border bookings and payments within regular travel experiences, making the process faster and more transparent. Umy stated that its itinerary planning and service guarantees remain professional and reliable, with innovative elements integrated throughout the entire travel process, further reshaping trust and experience within the industry.