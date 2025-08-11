Zoth Receives $15 Million in Strategic Investment from Bolts Capital to Promote RWA on-chain

PANews reported on August 11th that the blockchain protocol Zoth announced it has received a $ 15 million strategic funding commitment from Bolts Capital to accelerate the development of its "Real World Asset" ( RWA ) on-chain ecosystem through token purchases. Zoth will prioritize compliance and innovation, focusing on the development of the RWAFi protocol. Initially, it will focus on tokenizing government bond products, with plans to expand to emerging markets and alternative assets. Following a security incident involving its ZeUSD token , Zoth officials stated they are prioritizing strengthening security and trust. Zoth is currently preparing for its Token Generator ( TGE ) and will subsequently announce details on its token economy, ecosystem incentives, and project roadmap.