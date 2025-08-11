The company's MCVT increased its holdings by over 5.6 million SUI, and its treasury holdings exceeded 81.87 million.

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to BusinessWire, Nasdaq-listed company MCVT (NASDAQ: MCVT) disclosed that its SUI treasury has reached 81,871,794 tokens, with a total value of approximately $316 million. The company recently purchased 5,600,607 SUI tokens at an average price of $3.65. Currently, approximately 92% of the SUI is pledged, generating a daily return of approximately $26,000. Based on 89.08 million outstanding shares, each share represents 0.92 SUI tokens, or $3.54. The company's current market capitalization is approximately $534 million, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.15. MCVT is the only publicly listed company officially partnered with the Sui Foundation and will continue to develop its SUI treasury and specialized financial services.