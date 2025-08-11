Here’s why crypto is going up today and Altcoin Season Index falling

Crypto.news
2025/08/11 22:00
Bitcoin
BTC$117,199.27-0.49%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006568-7.92%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.285-2.79%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003379+1.13%

Bitcoin and most crypto tokens are rising today, with the combined market capitalization crossing the key milestone of $4 trillion.

Summary
  • Bitcoin price jumped and neared its all-time high on Monday.
  • Some of the top gainers were ZORA, LayerZero, and Lido.
  • The Altcoin Season Index continued its downtrend.

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to a high of $122,300, its highest level since July 15, and much higher than this month’s low of $112,000. Some of the top-performing altcoins were Zora (ZORA), LayerZero (ZRO), Lido (LDO), and Ethena.

Why crypto is going up today

The crypto market is booming as investors embrace a risk-on sentiment, with the Fear and Greed Index now in the “greed” zone. A likely reason is that market participants have adjusted to the new normal of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Additionally, the recent earnings season beat expectations, with most companies posting earnings and revenue above estimates. The blended earnings growth, with 90% of S&P 500 firms reporting, came in at 11.8%, well above the expected 5%. This strength has helped push top stock indices to record highs.

The crypto rally is also being fueled by rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. These hopes intensified after weak U.S nonfarm payrolls earlier this month showed just 73,000 jobs added, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.2%.

Several Fed officials, including Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari, and Michele Bowman, have signaled that the central bank could cut rates in September. Historically, Bitcoin and altcoins tend to perform well during rate-cutting cycles.

American investors have also continued to accumulate Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana ETFs. Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $54 billion in cumulative inflows, while Ethereum funds have added $9.8 billion.

Other products, such as XRP’s XXRP and UXRP, and Solana’s SSK, have also seen significant inflows this year. Optimism is growing that the SEC may approve several spot altcoin ETFs.

The crypto market is also going up as the number of treasury companies jump. Some of the most aggressive buyers are SharpLink Gaming and BitMine, which are buying ETH, and Tron Inc., which is buying TRX.

Why Altcoin Season Index is falling

Altcoin Season Index

The Altcoin Season Index has trended lower in recent weeks. After peaking at 55 in July, it has dropped to 34, driven in part by rising Bitcoin dominance.

CoinMarketCap data shows that the Bitcoin Dominance stands at 60%, up from the January low of 55. 

While most cryptocurrencies gained on Monday, many remain well below their year-to-date highs. Pepe is down 21%, while BNB, Cardano, and Solana have each fallen more than 10% from their July peaks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0.0275+4.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189+0.07%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03898-2.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0.0275+4.56%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02714-2.54%
Major
MAJOR$0.15931-3.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925+4.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
FOX Token
FOX$0.03116+0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09621+0.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925+4.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:22

Trending News

More

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

The three-day consecutive net inflow ended, and the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$26.4579 million yesterday

Putin's plane is expected to arrive in Alaska at 3 a.m. Beijing time