3 memecoins that could overtake SHIB, DOGE in Q4 2025

Crypto.news
2025/08/11 22:30
Threshold
T$0,01625-0,48%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001273-0,23%
DOGE
DOGE$0,22405+0,96%
SOON
SOON$0,3215-9,79%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Memecoins aren’t just surviving, they’re leveling up, and three new contenders could soon outshine SHIB and challenge DOGE’s long reign.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe: The $0.0018 underdog with a shot at $0.98
  • Pengu: The NFT comeback kid
  • Bonk: Solana’s meme machine
  • Final thoughts: Why LILPEPE could be the biggest winner
Summary
  • Little Pepe presale 93% complete at $0.0018; Layer 2 meme chain and $777k giveaway fuel hype toward $0.98 long-term target.
  • Pengu rides Pudgy Penguins NFT brand momentum; Q4 forecasts suggest a 35–85% price climb.
  • Bonk dominates Solana’s meme scene with $2b market cap; analysts eye 2–3x gains if network adoption surges.

If there’s one thing crypto has taught us lately, memecoins are far from dead; they’re just evolving. We’ve all watched Shiba Inu dance between price pumps and stagnation, and sure, DOGE is aging like a fine meme, but there’s new heat in the kitchen. 

And it’s not just hype, some of these new memecoins are packing real momentum, considerable community energy, and serious upside potential. With Bitcoin hovering above $118k and the memecoin market cap booming past $66 billion, the stage is set for new leaders to emerge. 

Among them, three coins stand out regarding the traction that could knock SHIB off its throne and spar with DOGE in the long haul. Enter Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Pengu (PENGU), and Bonk (BONK).

Little Pepe: The $0.0018 underdog with a shot at $0.98

Honestly, this one is blowing up fast, and it’s not even on major exchanges yet. The Little Pepe presale is now in Stage 9, selling at $0.0018; at the time of writing, it’s over 93% filled. Over $15.1 million has already been raised, and over 10.4 billion LILPEPE tokens have been sold. 

Early investors who bought in Stage 1 at $0.0010 are already sitting on an 80% gain, and even now in Stage 9, there’s still room for a projected 66.6% profit if LILPEPE hits its planned launch price of $0.0030. 

But that’s just the start. Projections now suggest the coin could surge to $0.98 over time, as it gains traction, listings, and Layer 2 support. Yeah, it’s building its Ethereum-based meme chain. The project isn’t just a token. It’s creating an entire Layer 2 meme ecosystem, complete with gasless transactions, staking, meme launchpads, and a minting tool that allows other meme projects to launch on top of it.

It’s as if DOGE and PEPE had a baby that grew up in DeFi. To sweeten the deal, the ongoing $777k giveaway is attracting huge attention, with ten lucky winners set to bag $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens each. Combine that with the recent CoinMarketCap listing and community hype that rivals early SHIB days, and it’s no wonder some investors are already calling this the subsequent meme explosion of 2025.

Pengu: The NFT comeback kid

Then there’s Pengu (PENGU), at around $0.0326, with an identity tied to one of the most iconic NFT brands, Pudgy Penguins. What makes Pengu special is its resilience. It’s a memecoin that doesn’t just rely on hype, but rides the wave of collectibles, community memes, and NFT crossover culture. Some whispers in the NFT world hint at deeper integrations, and if those materialize, Pengu could easily double. Current forecasts put it at $0.044 to $0.06 in Q4. 

Bonk: Solana’s meme machine

And then there’s Bonk (BONK), which launched last year and immediately gained traction on the Solana network. At around $0.000025, it may look tiny, but Bonk’s market cap is now approaching $2 billion, and it’s got some serious community backing. Analysts see Bonk doubling or tripling in Q4 if Solana adoption keeps climbing. That means a target of around $0.000065 to $0.000075 is possible, pushing it above SHIB in the memecoin rankings.

Final thoughts: Why LILPEPE could be the biggest winner

This might be a second shot for users if they missed out on DOGE early or sat on the sidelines while SHIB pumped in 2021. Little Pepe is built for this moment, with a vision that’s more than memes, a nearly complete presale, and gains already stacking.

Buying now at $0.0018 with a projected launch price of $0.0030 already puts investors on the path to 66.6% profit, before exchange listings, staking, or its complete Layer 2 rollouts. The $0.98 projection may sound wild, but so did DOGE at $1 back in the day.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum after executing a dramatic shift in its treasury strategy during the second quarter of 2025. In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported that as of June 30, 2025, it held 728,804 ETH, nearly all of which is staked to generate yield. NEW: SharpLink reports Q2 2025 results: ✅ Total Raised: $2.6B ✅ Holdings: 728,804 ETH ($3.3B) ✅ ETH Concentration: 3.95 (98% increase) ✅ New Chairman: Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph ✅ New Co-CEO: Joseph Chalom @joechalom pic.twitter.com/i4HC8hfKoX — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025 Shift to Ethereum as Primary Treasury Asset In early June, SharpLink designated ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, describing the move as a calculated bet on Ethereum’s future as “the core trust commodity of the next-generation financial system.” The company is acquiring ETH through disciplined capital formation and actively managing its holdings to maximize yield and compounding growth. Chairman Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, said SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation and staking strategy distinguishes it from other public companies. “Ethereum is the trust layer for the decentralized economy, and SharpLink is actively compounding value for our fellow stockholders through yield generation and intelligent capital deployment,” he said. Leadership includes Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, a 20-year BlackRock veteran. Since launching the plan, SharpLink has raised over $2.6 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE), at-the-market offerings, and registered direct offerings to fund ETH acquisitions. Rapid ETH Accumulation and Staking Rewards SharpLink reports it has staked nearly 100% of its ETH, generating cumulative rewards of approximately 1,326 ETH to date. The company’s ETH Concentration metric—a measure of accumulation efficiency—has surged 98% from 2.00 to 3.95 in just a few weeks. Management says this reflects a highly accretive scaling of holdings in a short timeframe. Chalom notes that the strategy places SharpLink “at the center of a transformational opportunity in global finance and technology.” Financial Results Impacted by Non-Cash Impairment For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SharpLink reported revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, or 30% of revenue. Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million, with additional non-cash charges including $16.4 million in stock-based compensation linked to the Consensys advisory agreement. The biggest factor in the quarter’s net loss of $103.4 million was an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on liquid-staked-ETH (LsETH) holdings, required under U.S. GAAP accounting rules due to a market price drop to approximately $2,300 during the period. The company stressed that it has not sold or redeemed any LsETH assets. Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation Despite the accounting loss, SharpLink maintains that its Ethereum-focused strategy is designed for long-term shareholder value creation. By combining capital market expertise, strategic partnerships, and active treasury management, the company said it seeks to leverage ETH’s role in decentralized finance to drive both yield and asset appreciation. ETH Price Action On Thursday, Ethereum hit its highest level since November 2021, with market activity showing a decisive tilt toward the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to a CryptoQuant research note, the price of ETH hit $4,781.24 today—its highest level since November 2021 and just shy of its record peak.
U
U$0,02634-2,44%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005187+0,01%
Movement
MOVE$0,1338+0,45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022513-1,70%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4884+2,77%
Ethereum
ETH$4.425,35-1,80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 00:27
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,165+2,60%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001917+0,36%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots