Bitpanda Margin Trading: A Smarter Way to Trade Crypto With 10x Leverage

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 23:00
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674-2.88%

This content is provided by a sponsor.

PRESS RELEASE.

Bitpanda Margin Trading is an evolution of the Bitpanda Leverage offering, enabling trading in over 100 cryptocurrency assets with up to 10x leverage and competitive fees across all devices. This service allows strategies to be amplified and potential market momentum to be capitalised upon with speed and control. However, it involves significant risks and may result in the loss of all invested cryptocurrency assets.

Bitpanda Margin Trading: the next evolution of leverage

Bitpanda Margin Trading represents the next stage in the leverage offering. Previously, leveraged tokens could be traded with up to 2x daily re-leveraged exposure. The new margin trading product facilitates the direct trading of cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, with leverage of up to 10x.

This approach delivers greater flexibility and broader market exposure, enabling positions to be amplified beyond the available capital. However, the increased potential for returns comes with a corresponding higher level of risk, including the possibility of total investment loss.

Bitpanda Margin Trading offers a more sophisticated means of engaging with the cryptocurrency market, designed for those prepared to assume greater responsibility alongside greater opportunity.

Leverage options of 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x are available, allowing the selection of exposure levels according to strategic requirements. For instance, a long position worth €1,000 in Bitcoin ( BTC) could be opened with only €200 by using 5x leverage. The €200 acts as margin – or collateral – while the remaining €800 is borrowed from Bitpanda. If BTC appreciates by 10%, the €1,000 position would increase by €100, resulting in a 50% gain on the margin. Conversely, if BTC declines by 10%, the loss would also be €100, equating to a 50% reduction of the margin.

The margin product is fully integrated into the established Bitpanda ecosystem, providing:

  • Long exposure on over 100 cryptocurrency assets

  • Real-time margin management to increase or reduce exposure at any time

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss functionality to secure gains or mitigate losses (available soon)

Leverage ratios are determined by the liquidity of the asset. Liquidity refers to how quickly and efficiently a cryptocurrency can be traded without causing substantial price fluctuations. Up to 10x leverage is available on highly liquid assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP due to their substantial trading volumes. Lower leverage applies to less actively traded assets to reduce the risk of sudden price changes and ensure efficient order execution.

A trading experience built for confidence

Bitpanda Margin Trading has been designed to equip experienced traders with tools that enable confident trading without unnecessary complexity. The product meets the speed and demands of modern cryptocurrency markets while maintaining a clear and streamlined user interface.

Core benefits include:

  • Competitive fees: Free buys, a 0.3% closing fee, a 0.18% daily funding fee, and a 1% liquidation fee

  • An intuitive interface

  • Smart tools such as transparent margin and liquidation thresholds, risk indicators, and real-time position monitoring

  • A seamless experience across web and mobile platforms

  • Zero deposit and withdrawal fees

Built for control, not complexity

Bitpanda Margin Trading is intended for confident, experienced traders who understand leverage mechanics and are comfortable managing risk in rapidly changing markets.

It provides the means to amplify strategies using a platform designed to maintain user control, with essential safeguards and transparent rules. This enables market opportunities to be maximised while acknowledging the possibility of total capital loss.

Get started today

To begin using Bitpanda Margin Trading:

Deposit – Instantly deposit via multiple free payment methods before opening a margin position.
Trade – Access Bitpanda Leverage, select the asset, desired amount, and leverage level.
Manage – Monitor and add funds to open positions with ease.

Whether the objective is to capture short-term market movements or to magnify longer-term positions, this offering provides extended market reach on individually defined terms.

Start trading.

Disclaimer

Investment in cryptocurrency assets carries risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Cryptocurrencies are volatile. Losses can amount to some or all of the invested capital. Investment should only be made with funds that can be fully risked.

Margin trading involves borrowing cryptocurrency to amplify both potential gains and potential losses. Even small price movements can trigger margin calls or liquidation, potentially leading to a complete loss of capital. Borrowing fees are accrued every four hours and can reduce margin levels. Margin trading is intended solely for experienced traders. It is essential to fully understand the risks involved and to be prepared for the possibility of substantial or total financial loss. Trading should never be conducted with capital that cannot be afforded to be lost.

_________________________________________________________________________

Bitcoin.com accepts no responsibility or liability, and is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the article.

 

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum after executing a dramatic shift in its treasury strategy during the second quarter of 2025. In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported that as of June 30, 2025, it held 728,804 ETH, nearly all of which is staked to generate yield. NEW: SharpLink reports Q2 2025 results: ✅ Total Raised: $2.6B ✅ Holdings: 728,804 ETH ($3.3B) ✅ ETH Concentration: 3.95 (98% increase) ✅ New Chairman: Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph ✅ New Co-CEO: Joseph Chalom @joechalom pic.twitter.com/i4HC8hfKoX — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025 Shift to Ethereum as Primary Treasury Asset In early June, SharpLink designated ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, describing the move as a calculated bet on Ethereum’s future as “the core trust commodity of the next-generation financial system.” The company is acquiring ETH through disciplined capital formation and actively managing its holdings to maximize yield and compounding growth. Chairman Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, said SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation and staking strategy distinguishes it from other public companies. “Ethereum is the trust layer for the decentralized economy, and SharpLink is actively compounding value for our fellow stockholders through yield generation and intelligent capital deployment,” he said. Leadership includes Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, a 20-year BlackRock veteran. Since launching the plan, SharpLink has raised over $2.6 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE), at-the-market offerings, and registered direct offerings to fund ETH acquisitions. Rapid ETH Accumulation and Staking Rewards SharpLink reports it has staked nearly 100% of its ETH, generating cumulative rewards of approximately 1,326 ETH to date. The company’s ETH Concentration metric—a measure of accumulation efficiency—has surged 98% from 2.00 to 3.95 in just a few weeks. Management says this reflects a highly accretive scaling of holdings in a short timeframe. Chalom notes that the strategy places SharpLink “at the center of a transformational opportunity in global finance and technology.” Financial Results Impacted by Non-Cash Impairment For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SharpLink reported revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, or 30% of revenue. Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million, with additional non-cash charges including $16.4 million in stock-based compensation linked to the Consensys advisory agreement. The biggest factor in the quarter’s net loss of $103.4 million was an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on liquid-staked-ETH (LsETH) holdings, required under U.S. GAAP accounting rules due to a market price drop to approximately $2,300 during the period. The company stressed that it has not sold or redeemed any LsETH assets. Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation Despite the accounting loss, SharpLink maintains that its Ethereum-focused strategy is designed for long-term shareholder value creation. By combining capital market expertise, strategic partnerships, and active treasury management, the company said it seeks to leverage ETH’s role in decentralized finance to drive both yield and asset appreciation. ETH Price Action On Thursday, Ethereum hit its highest level since November 2021, with market activity showing a decisive tilt toward the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to a CryptoQuant research note, the price of ETH hit $4,781.24 today—its highest level since November 2021 and just shy of its record peak.
U
U$0.02634-2.44%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1338+0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022513-1.70%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4884+2.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,425.35-1.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 00:27
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.165+2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001917+0.36%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots