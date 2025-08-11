DOTMiners Launches XRP and DOGE Cloud Mining Program to Help Users Earn Passive Income

CryptoNews
2025/08/11 22:59
SIX
SIX$0.02104-1.59%
Solana
SOL$185.45-3.58%
Binance Coin
BNB$823.5-0.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.04969-1.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,336.5-0.23%
XRP
XRP$3.0637+0.26%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-6.36%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22419+0.99%

In this era of market volatility, many asset holders are no longer content with a buy-and-hold strategy awaiting a rebound. DOT Miners’ latest initiative may offer XRP and DOGE users a new path to value growth: cloud mining contracts, offering daily returns of up to $9,800.

DOT Miners has officially launched a cloud mining platform specifically designed for XRP and DOGE holders. Users require no hardware or complex operations; funds are deposited directly into the platform’s contracts and automatically settled daily. The platform utilizes smart contracts to allocate user assets as liquidity for BTC or ETH contracts, maximizing returns while avoiding the logistical challenges of price fluctuations.

How can you achieve long-term, stable passive income with DOT Miners?

Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps and enjoy daily returns without any hassle:

  • Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required.
  • Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations:
    • Novice Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Maturity income: $100 + $7
    • Starter Miner: Investment: $550 | Period: 7 days | Daily income: $6.71 | Maturity income: $550 + $46.97
    • Pro Miner: Investment: $3,100 | Period: 20 days | Daily income: $42.78 | Maturity income: $3,100 + $855.6
    • Pro Miner: Investment: $5,100 | Period: 35 days | Daily income: $74.97 | Maturity income: $5,100 + $2623.95
    • Prime Miner: Investment: $10,000 | Period: 43 days | Daily income: $156 | Maturity income: $10,000 + $6,708
    • Prime Miner: Investment: $30,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $537 | Maturity income: $30,000 + $24,165
    • Quantum Miner: Investment: $150,000 | Period: 47 days | Daily income: $3,000 | Maturity income: $150,000 + $141,000
  • Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind.

Six reasons to choose DOT Miners:

1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy

DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows.

2. Easy to use, no equipment required

No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process.

3. Powered by green energy, stable, and environmentally friendly

The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility.

4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies

Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management.

5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength

Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security.

6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety

The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal.

Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel

For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.”

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy.

Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum after executing a dramatic shift in its treasury strategy during the second quarter of 2025. In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported that as of June 30, 2025, it held 728,804 ETH, nearly all of which is staked to generate yield. NEW: SharpLink reports Q2 2025 results: ✅ Total Raised: $2.6B ✅ Holdings: 728,804 ETH ($3.3B) ✅ ETH Concentration: 3.95 (98% increase) ✅ New Chairman: Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph ✅ New Co-CEO: Joseph Chalom @joechalom pic.twitter.com/i4HC8hfKoX — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025 Shift to Ethereum as Primary Treasury Asset In early June, SharpLink designated ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, describing the move as a calculated bet on Ethereum’s future as “the core trust commodity of the next-generation financial system.” The company is acquiring ETH through disciplined capital formation and actively managing its holdings to maximize yield and compounding growth. Chairman Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, said SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation and staking strategy distinguishes it from other public companies. “Ethereum is the trust layer for the decentralized economy, and SharpLink is actively compounding value for our fellow stockholders through yield generation and intelligent capital deployment,” he said. Leadership includes Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, a 20-year BlackRock veteran. Since launching the plan, SharpLink has raised over $2.6 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE), at-the-market offerings, and registered direct offerings to fund ETH acquisitions. Rapid ETH Accumulation and Staking Rewards SharpLink reports it has staked nearly 100% of its ETH, generating cumulative rewards of approximately 1,326 ETH to date. The company’s ETH Concentration metric—a measure of accumulation efficiency—has surged 98% from 2.00 to 3.95 in just a few weeks. Management says this reflects a highly accretive scaling of holdings in a short timeframe. Chalom notes that the strategy places SharpLink “at the center of a transformational opportunity in global finance and technology.” Financial Results Impacted by Non-Cash Impairment For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SharpLink reported revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, or 30% of revenue. Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million, with additional non-cash charges including $16.4 million in stock-based compensation linked to the Consensys advisory agreement. The biggest factor in the quarter’s net loss of $103.4 million was an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on liquid-staked-ETH (LsETH) holdings, required under U.S. GAAP accounting rules due to a market price drop to approximately $2,300 during the period. The company stressed that it has not sold or redeemed any LsETH assets. Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation Despite the accounting loss, SharpLink maintains that its Ethereum-focused strategy is designed for long-term shareholder value creation. By combining capital market expertise, strategic partnerships, and active treasury management, the company said it seeks to leverage ETH’s role in decentralized finance to drive both yield and asset appreciation. ETH Price Action On Thursday, Ethereum hit its highest level since November 2021, with market activity showing a decisive tilt toward the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to a CryptoQuant research note, the price of ETH hit $4,781.24 today—its highest level since November 2021 and just shy of its record peak.
U
U$0.02634-2.44%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1338+0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022513-1.70%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4884+2.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,425.35-1.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 00:27
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.165+2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001917+0.36%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots