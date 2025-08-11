XRP holders flock to Find Mining as ETF hopes grow

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With XRP ETF approval on the rise, Find Mining offers holders a new way to earn daily passive income by using XRP to power Bitcoin and Ethereum mining.

Table of Contents

  • Why choose XRP to start cloud mining?
  • Core highlights of the platform
  • How to start XRP cloud mining
Summary
  • Find Mining’s new XRP cloud mining lets holders convert XRP into daily passive income by powering Bitcoin and Ethereum mining machines.
  • The platform offers automated profit settlement, diverse contract options, and strong security, ideal for long-term XRP investors.
  • This model empowers XRP holders to turn idle assets into steady cash flow while the platform plans to expand services to other cryptocurrencies.

With the likelihood of an XRP ETF approval significantly increasing, Ripple (XRP) holders are actively seeking new ways to increase the value of their assets. Recently, leading cloud mining platform Find Mining launched a new XRP cloud mining strategy, allowing users to directly use XRP to power Bitcoin and Ethereum mining machines, turning digital assets into a stable daily passive income.

This model not only injects confidence into the market after the long-term legal dispute between Ripple and the SEC has come to an end, but also provides a new cash flow tool for investors who hold XRP for a long time.

Why choose XRP to start cloud mining?

XRP is known for its fast transaction confirmation, low fees, and strong global applicability, making it widely used in corporate settlements and cross-border payments. Through the Find Mining platform, XRP is no longer just a passive digital currency, but is now empowered to generate sustained returns.

Core highlights of the platform

  • XRP direct mining: Skip the exchange process and start hash rate contract in one step.
  • Fully automated profit settlement: Daily profits are automatically deposited into user accounts, eliminating the need for manual management.
  • Diversified contract strategies: From short-term experience to long-term stability, a variety of options are available.
  • Security and compliance: Multi-layer wallet security architecture + multi-factor authentication.
  • Global service: Multi-language interface and 24/7 customer support.

How to start XRP cloud mining

1. Register an account: Visit the Find Mining official website to create an account. Register with one click and receive a $15 bonus.

2. Deposit XRP: Obtain a dedicated deposit address and complete the transfer (a minimum deposit of 35 XRP is required to participate)

3. Choose a contract: Select a contract plan based on user preferences and timeframe requirements and purchase it.

  • Trial Contract: Investment: $100, Contract Term: 2 days, Daily Return: $4, Return at Expiration: $100 + $8
  • BTC Stable Hashrate: Investment: $600, Contract Term: 6 days, Daily Return: $7.8, Return at Expiration: $600 + $46.8
  • BTC Elite Hashrate: Investment: $2,800, Contract Term: 15 days, Daily Return: $40.6, Return at Expiration: $2,800 + $609
  • BTC Advanced Hashrate: Investment: $5,000, Contract Term: 20 days, Daily Return: $78.5, Return at Expiration: $5,000 + $1,531.4
  • BTC Advanced Hashrate: Investment: $12,000, Contract Term: 30 days, Daily Return: $210, Return at Expiration: $12,000 + $6,300

Interested investors can visit the website for more details on high-yield contracts.

4. Start earning: The system runs automatically, and daily earnings are settled in real time. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Find Mining emphasizes that this new model is particularly suitable for long-term XRP holders, who can transform their idle XRP assets into a sustainable income stream through cloud mining.

Find Mining states that XRP cloud mining is just the first step in building a diversified crypto passive income ecosystem. The platform plans to expand similar services to more mainstream digital assets in the future and introduce flexible income mechanisms to meet the needs of different risk appetites and investment cycles.

As the market environment continues to evolve, more and more experienced XRP holders are realizing that simply holding XRP for the long term doesn’t maximize asset value. Instead, they should proactively transform their XRP holdings into a new way to generate sustainable income.

To learn more, visit the official website. Contact email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

